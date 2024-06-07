STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on STAG

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.4 %

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

NYSE:STAG opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 119,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 394,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,611,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,286,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,943,000 after buying an additional 59,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.