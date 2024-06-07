Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Trading Down 6.3%

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 1,020,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,254,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Standard BioTools in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Standard BioTools in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Standard BioTools Trading Down 8.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 144.74%. The company had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Analysts predict that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Standard BioTools

In other Standard BioTools news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,975,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,617,618.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 1,102,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Standard BioTools

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Standard BioTools in the third quarter worth about $1,375,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

