State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 155.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,687,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in State Street by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in State Street by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 181,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 30,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

NYSE:STT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.02. 1,137,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,881. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

