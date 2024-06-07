Status Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $131.92 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03546575 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $1,173,758.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

