Stephens Inc. AR Buys 159,021 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) by 210.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,021 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.58. 5,013 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

