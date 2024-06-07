Stephens Inc. AR Buys 6,708 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

