Stephens Inc. AR Has $18.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $491.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,068. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $493.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.17.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.