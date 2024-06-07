Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 328.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,467 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,863. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $112.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

