Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 1.02% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter worth about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 40,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,650. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $14.89.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Increases Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Articles

