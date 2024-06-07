Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $23,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.8% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,732 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,099,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,251,891 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,064,978,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $234.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,101,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,101,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $893,934.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,687,877.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,870 shares of company stock valued at $182,545,398 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

