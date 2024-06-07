Stephens Inc. AR Sells 517 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.08% of Repligen worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Repligen Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.66. 131,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,950. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

