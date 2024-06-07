Stephens Inc. AR Sells 9,025 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,300 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 149,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.37.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SSNC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

