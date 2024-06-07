StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
Shares of DTEA opened at $0.13 on Monday. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.66.
About DAVIDsTEA
