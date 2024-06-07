StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Stock Down 0.7 %
Express stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. Express has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
About Express
