StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HOLI opened at $22.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.47. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,055,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 138,259 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 49,666 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 310,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 192,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

