StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of HOLI opened at $22.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.47. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $27.25.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hollysys Automation Technologies
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.