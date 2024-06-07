StockNews.com Downgrades Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.56. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,101 shares of company stock worth $1,121,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 131.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 89.3% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 36,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 644,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

