StockNews.com Downgrades Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) to Sell

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hurco Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HURC

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

Hurco Companies stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.80. 12,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.81 million, a PE ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 0.40. Hurco Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hurco Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,427 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.00% of Hurco Companies worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.