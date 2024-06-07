StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Koss Price Performance
Shares of KOSS opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 million, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of -0.68. Koss has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $6.95.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%.
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
