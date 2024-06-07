StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koss Price Performance

Shares of KOSS opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 million, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of -0.68. Koss has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%.

Insider Transactions at Koss

Koss Company Profile

In other Koss news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 196,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,147. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.