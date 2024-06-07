Stratis Hits Market Cap of $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $71,942.07 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.70 or 0.05357304 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00050201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010285 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00016924 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012079 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

