Stratis Market Capitalization Hits $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $114,225.78 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,693.18 or 0.05317442 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00048427 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00016552 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011665 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

