Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading 8.1% Higher

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.90. 2,589,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,208,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

