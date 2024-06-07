Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SGC. Singular Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of SGC opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $363.20 million, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $138.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $140,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aegis Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 421,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,749 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1,040.2% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 103,920 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 67.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

