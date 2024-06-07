Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s previous close.

SG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

NYSE SG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,866. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 2.34. Sweetgreen has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $36.72.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $210,707.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,074.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,167 shares of company stock valued at $14,357,308 in the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 309,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,105,000. Finally, Teca Partners LP increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 769,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

