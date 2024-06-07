Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $45.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sweetgreen traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 1379003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

SG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $619,269.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,521,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Sweetgreen news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $86,149.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 147,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,498. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $619,269.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,521,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,167 shares of company stock valued at $14,357,308. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,019,000 after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,009,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after buying an additional 2,907,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,420,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,713,000 after acquiring an additional 70,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 476,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 2.34.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

