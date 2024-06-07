Symbol (XYM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $125.25 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 6th. During the last week, Symbol has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Symbol has a total market cap of $125.25 million and $430,081.42 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,342,363,412 coins and its circulating supply is 5,900,361,280 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

