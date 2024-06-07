Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,402 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $573.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.27. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.87 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

