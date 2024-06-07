Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142,776 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,594,000 after buying an additional 330,206 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,019,000 after acquiring an additional 153,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $1,272,143,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,744,000 after purchasing an additional 344,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,069.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $573.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.87 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $557.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.27.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

