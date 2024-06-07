Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) Shares Down 2.8%

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 83,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,399,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Syra Health Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43.

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syra Health Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

