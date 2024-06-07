Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.31

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and traded as low as $3.89. Table Trac shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 2,400 shares trading hands.

Table Trac Stock Up 13.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92.

Table Trac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

