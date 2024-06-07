Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $279,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $165.67 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.69 and a 200 day moving average of $154.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Insider Activity

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.