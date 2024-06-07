Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Increased by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 256.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.

TGT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.76. 1,499,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.65. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

