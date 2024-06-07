Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.11.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Insider Activity at Target
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Target by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of Target stock opened at $145.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
