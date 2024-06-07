Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Target alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TGT

Insider Activity at Target

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Target by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $145.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

About Target

(Get Free Report

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.