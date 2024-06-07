TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Insider Sells $749,300.00 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.4 %

TEL opened at $149.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.09. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $152.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after buying an additional 5,526,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $693,985,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,640,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.