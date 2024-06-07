Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $138.03

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.03 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 194.80 ($2.50). Team Internet Group shares last traded at GBX 192.60 ($2.47), with a volume of 295,738 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Team Internet Group from GBX 185 ($2.37) to GBX 205 ($2.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Team Internet Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TIG

Team Internet Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Team Internet Group Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 138.47. The firm has a market cap of £492.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,854.29 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Team Internet Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Team Internet Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,857.14%.

Team Internet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.