Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $138.03

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.03 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 194.80 ($2.50). Team Internet Group shares last traded at GBX 192.60 ($2.47), with a volume of 295,738 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Team Internet Group from GBX 185 ($2.37) to GBX 205 ($2.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Team Internet Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Team Internet Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,857.14%.
Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.
