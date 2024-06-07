Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.93% of Tennant worth $16,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,193,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Tennant during the 4th quarter worth $4,930,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tennant by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,407 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 539.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 930.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 33,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNC traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.92. 109,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,328. Tennant has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.32.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Tennant had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. Research analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $61,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

