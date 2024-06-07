Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.60.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRNO

Terreno Realty Stock Up 1.3 %

TRNO stock opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $66.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.