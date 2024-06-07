Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) were up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 55,956,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 23,524,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.10.

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

