Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $179.14 and last traded at $178.26. Approximately 19,416,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 97,180,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.15 and a 200 day moving average of $198.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,910 shares of company stock worth $35,612,012 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after buying an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after acquiring an additional 909,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

