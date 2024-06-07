The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Trading Down 3%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 70,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,228,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CFO Lee A. Boyce acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at $442,529.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee A. Boyce bought 13,500 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,995. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

