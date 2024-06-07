The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Purchases $29,962.80 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) Director Haydee Olinger purchased 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,255.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ONE Group Hospitality Trading Down 1.3 %
ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.97 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.01%. Research analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on STKS shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
About ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
