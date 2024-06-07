The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

NYSE SMG opened at $67.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.77. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.31%.

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

