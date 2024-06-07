The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 475,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,450,000 after acquiring an additional 109,895 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.41.

SHW traded down $12.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.65. 1,622,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,627. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.28. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

