The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,039,000 after acquiring an additional 517,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $255,316,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,593,000 after purchasing an additional 98,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,379,000 after purchasing an additional 209,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $3.02 on Friday, reaching $94.17. 3,266,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,853. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $98.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 242.98, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $6,358,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,629 shares in the company, valued at $107,469,586.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 368,607 shares of company stock worth $31,477,358 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.01.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

