Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $431.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 41.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 557,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 163,951 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 55.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

