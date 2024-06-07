Threshold Price Hits $0.0322 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $321.87 million and approximately $13.34 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011470 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,321.00 or 0.99985197 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012256 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001109 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00099901 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,812,640.487762 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03532351 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $7,232,658.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

