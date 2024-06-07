TokenFi (TOKEN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $140.03 Million

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. One TokenFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TokenFi has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. TokenFi has a total market capitalization of $140.03 million and approximately $35.04 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TokenFi

TokenFi launched on October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for TokenFi is tokenfi.com. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi.

Buying and Selling TokenFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.17029418 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $22,361,690.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

