TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 230.19% from the stock’s current price.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.36. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.39.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 39.96% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. Equities analysts forecast that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.24% of TOMI Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

