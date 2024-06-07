TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 230.19% from the stock’s current price.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.36. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.39.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 39.96% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. Equities analysts forecast that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.24% of TOMI Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

