Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Lowered to C$2.25 at Scotiabank

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.90 to C$2.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$2.64.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Shares of Transat A.T. stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.85. The company had a trading volume of 86,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,714. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.70. The stock has a market cap of C$110.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of C$2.82 and a 12-month high of C$5.15.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.01) by C($1.10). The business had revenue of C$785.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$815.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transat A.T.

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

