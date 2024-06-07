Troy Lee Reisner Purchases 2,500 Shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Lee Reisner bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Troy Lee Reisner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Troy Lee Reisner bought 2,000 shares of Phunware stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $17,520.00.

Shares of Phunware stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.70. 107,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,128. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Phunware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $31.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55.

Phunware ( NASDAQ:PHUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 257.36% and a negative return on equity of 403.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phunware, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PHUN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Phunware from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Phunware in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phunware stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Phunware as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

