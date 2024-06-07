Trust Wallet Token Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00001855 BTC on popular exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $547.49 million and approximately $18.74 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

TWT is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

